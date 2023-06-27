Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump traded barbs on Tuesday as the two leading Republican White House candidates staged dueling events in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire. (June 27) (AP video by Rodrique Ngowi)
Trump attacks DeSantis & ‘swamp’ in New Hampshire
