Forty years ago, the first first commercial cellular call was made after the FCC approved AT&T’s mobile cellular network. Stu Tartarone was one of the people who developed the technology that led to that milestone. (Oct. 13) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
40th anniversary of the first commercial cell phone call
