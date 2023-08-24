The Republican presidential candidates vying to be the leading alternative to front-runner Donald Trump fought -- sometimes bitterly – over abortion rights, U.S. support for Ukraine and the future of the party during the first primary debate of the 2024 campaign. (Aug. 24)
Republican Candidates Fight Each Other on the First Debate
