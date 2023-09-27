Colin Kaepernick and NY Jets
Damian Lillard traded to the Bucks
Donald Trump
Second Republican debate
Government shutdown

Here’s the latest for Wednesday, September 27th: As Senate moves to avert shutdown, Speaker McCarthy back to square one; Sen. Menendez pleads not guilty to bribery; GOP set for second debate; ‘The Laughing Cavalier’ is the star of a London art exhibit.
Video

AP Top Stories September 27 P

Here’s the latest for Wednesday, September 27th: As Senate moves to avert shutdown, Speaker McCarthy back to square one; Sen. Menendez pleads not guilty to bribery; GOP set for second debate; ‘The Laughing Cavalier’ is the star of a London art exhibit.
 
Share