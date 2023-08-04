Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has become the second 2024 GOP presidential hopeful to visit Ukraine. He met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, toured ravaged villages and said the US should continue to aid the country fend off Russia’s attack. (Aug. 4)
In Ukraine, Christie says ‘inhumanity’ of war palpable
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has become the second 2024 GOP presidential hopeful to visit Ukraine. He met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, toured ravaged villages and said the US should continue to aid the country fend off Russia’s attack. (Aug. 4)