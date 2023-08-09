Former two-term New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is running for President of the United States. He was part of Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns but severed ties with the former president over Trump’s denial of his 2020 loss. (Aug. 9)
2024 Presidential candidate profile: Chris Christie
