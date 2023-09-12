Here’s the latest for Tuesday, September 12th: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un goes to Russia; New developments in deal to free detained Americans in Iran; Hurricane Lee stirs up big waves; Backlash in New Mexico over Governor’s order on guns.
AP Top Stories Sept. 12, 2023
Here’s the latest for Tuesday, September 12th: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un goes to Russia; New developments in deal to free detained Americans in Iran; Hurricane Lee stirs up big waves; Backlash in New Mexico over Governor’s order on guns.