The 29th annual Essence Festival of Culture is underway in New Orleans, with a salute to Black women highlighting culture, empowerment conversations with the nation’s thought leaders and music. (June 30) (AP Video: Stephen Smith)
Essence Festival of Culture 2023 kicks off in New Orleans
