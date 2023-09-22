TV and movie actor Anthony Mackie was back in his home town — and back at an old job — as he took part in a program to repair roofs damaged by natural disasters for people who aren’t financially or physically able to get the work done themselves. (Sept. 22) (AP Video by Stephen Smith)
Captain America helps repair roofs in New Orleans
