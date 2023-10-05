Europa League
Officials say salt water from the Gulf of Mexico is creeping more slowly up the Mississippi River than first projected, meaning water systems in the New Orleans area that draw drinking water from the river have additional weeks to prepare. (Oct. 5) (AP Video: Stephen Smith)
Salt water in Mississippi River slows its march

