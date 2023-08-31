A centuries old West Point time capsule appearing to hold only sediment actually had coins potentially worth thousands of dollars. An archeologist says the lead box had six silver coins dating from 1795 to 1828. (Aug. 31) (AP video: Joseph B. Frederick)
Coins hidden in the mud of a West Point time capsule
