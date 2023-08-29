A lead box placed in the base of a West Point monument by cadets almost two centuries ago contained only silt. An archeologist said it appeared moisture seeped in from a damaged seam. That could have disintegrated any paper or wood inside. (Aug. 29) (AP video: Joseph B. Frederick)
West Point time capsule yields no bombshells, just dust
