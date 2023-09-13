UAW strike
Olivia Rodrigo tour
UNC lockdown
Lauren Boebert
Libya floods

Short-term rental hosts in New York City must comply with stricter regulations now that a new law has hit the books. Some owners of are concerned about meeting expenses if they can’t list their property. (Sept. 13) (AP video shot by Joseph B. Frederick)

Video

Airbnb host ‘concerned’ about paying expenses as NYC enacts stricter rules

Short-term rental hosts in New York City must comply with stricter regulations now that a new law has hit the books. Some owners of are concerned about meeting expenses if they can’t list their property. (Sept. 13) (AP video shot by Joseph B. Frederick)
 
Share