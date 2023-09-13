Short-term rental hosts in New York City must comply with stricter regulations now that a new law has hit the books. Some owners of are concerned about meeting expenses if they can’t list their property. (Sept. 13) (AP video shot by Joseph B. Frederick)
Airbnb host ‘concerned’ about paying expenses as NYC enacts stricter rules
