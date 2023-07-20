At the annual Suite Sweet toy event in New York, Toy Insider editor Ali Mierzejewski shares this season’s trends, which includes much from the “Barbie” collection. Tech toys, Nintendo Switch, and Elmo are also expected to be highly desired. (July 20)
‘Barbie,’ ‘Elmo,’ tech toys projected to be hottest selling toys of the season
