FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to jail after a bail hearing in New York City. A federal judge said there was probable cause that Bankman-Fried had tried to tamper with two key witnesses against him and maybe others. (Aug. 11) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey, Ayesha Mir)
AP Explains: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sent to jail
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to jail after a bail hearing in New York City. A federal judge said there was probable cause that Bankman-Fried had tried to tamper with two key witnesses against him and maybe others. (Aug. 11) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey, Ayesha Mir)