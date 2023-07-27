Federal officials are looking into cracking down on defective lithium-ion batteries that power the e-bikes that have become massively popular in New York after a series of deadly fires. (July 27) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey and Vanessa A. Alvarez)
Fire deaths prompt federal review of e-bike rules
Federal officials are looking into cracking down on defective lithium-ion batteries that power the e-bikes that have become massively popular in New York after a series of deadly fires. (July 27) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey and Vanessa A. Alvarez)