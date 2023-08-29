A 127-year-old water main under New York’s Times Square gave way, flooding midtown streets and the busy Times Square subway station. Subway service was suspended through much of Manhattan on the 1, 2 and 3 lines. (Aug. 29)
Nearly 2 million gallons of water flood New York’s Times Square after pipe breaks
