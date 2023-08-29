Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
Hurricane Idalia nears Florida
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Brain worm retrieved in Australia
Joe the Plumber dies

A 127-year-old water main under New York’s Times Square gave way, flooding midtown streets and the busy Times Square subway station. Subway service was suspended through much of Manhattan on the 1, 2 and 3 lines. (Aug. 29)

Video

Nearly 2 million gallons of water flood New York’s Times Square after pipe breaks

A 127-year-old water main under New York’s Times Square gave way, flooding midtown streets and the busy Times Square subway station. Subway service was suspended through much of Manhattan on the 1, 2 and 3 lines. (Aug. 29)
 
Share