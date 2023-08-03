Newly arrived migrants continue waiting night and day outside New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel hoping for their chance at a space in the city’s shelter system. The scene outside the hotel has underscored the bleak conditions. City officials and activists call it heartbreaking. (Aug. 2) (AP video: Robert Bumsted/Production: Vanessa A. Alvarez)
NYC calls on feds for aid amid migrant crisis
