Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan’s Union Square for an internet personality’s supposed videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (August 4) (AP Video; Robert Bumsted and Bobby Calvan)
Twitch streamer’s giveaway event sparks chaos in NYC
