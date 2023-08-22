Mayor Eric Adams of New York City kicked off a three-day trip to Israel Monday, meeting with the Mayor of Jerusalem. Adams, who enjoys a dedicated ultra-Orthodox base in New York City, has long touted his relationship with the Jewish community. (Aug. 22) (AP Video/Moshe Edri)
New York City Mayor visits Jerusalem
Mayor Eric Adams of New York City kicked off a three-day trip to Israel Monday, meeting with the Mayor of Jerusalem. Adams, who enjoys a dedicated ultra-Orthodox base in New York City, has long touted his relationship with the Jewish community. (Aug. 22) (AP Video/Moshe Edri)