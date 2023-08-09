Former President Donald J. Trump is running for office once again. He was defeated by sitting President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Trump, who was once seen as a political outsider, is now entering the race as a candidate with a seasoned politician. (Aug. 9)
2024 Presidential candidate profile: Donald Trump
Former President Donald J. Trump is running for office once again. He was defeated by sitting President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Trump, who was once seen as a political outsider, is now entering the race as a candidate with a seasoned politician. (Aug. 9)