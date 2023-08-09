Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
DJ Casper dies
Russia-Ukraine war
Mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Big Mega Millions win

Former President Donald J. Trump is running for office once again. He was defeated by sitting President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Trump, who was once seen as a political outsider, is now entering the race as a candidate with a seasoned politician. (Aug. 9)

Video

2024 Presidential candidate profile: Donald Trump

Former President Donald J. Trump is running for office once again. He was defeated by sitting President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Trump, who was once seen as a political outsider, is now entering the race as a candidate with a seasoned politician. (Aug. 9)
 
Share