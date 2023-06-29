Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection'; Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join Film Academy; John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate. (29 June)
ShowBiz Minute: Madonna, Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection'; Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join Film Academy; John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate. (29 June)