An NYPD officer is speaking out against the use of “courtesy cards” by friends and relatives of his colleagues on the force, accusing department leaders of maintaining a system of impunity that lets people avoid traffic tickets and fuels reckless driving. (June 9) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
NYPD officer: ‘courtesy cards’ corrupt, dangerous
