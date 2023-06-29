New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday urged people to remain vigilant and take precautions as the wildfire haze persisted. Hochul said it was too early to predict air quality for Monday and Tuesday, when many people will be celebrating a long weekend for Independence Day. (June 29)
Hochul: Air quality is unhealthy everywhere in NY
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday urged people to remain vigilant and take precautions as the wildfire haze persisted. Hochul said it was too early to predict air quality for Monday and Tuesday, when many people will be celebrating a long weekend for Independence Day. (June 29)