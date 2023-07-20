Louis Cato, late night bandleader, releases new album ‘Reflections’ of ‘laid bare, honest’ songs

Louis Cato’s remarkable musical gifts are on display this summer with his second album, “Reflections,” a way to express himself while his regular day gig as bandleader of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is quiet due to the Hollywood strike. The new album is quite different from his 2017 debut, “Starting Now,” where he wanted to showcase “everything I could possibly do.” With “Reflections,” he lets go of the bells and whistles. (July 20)