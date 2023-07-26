A towering construction crane caught fire high above the west side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, then lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. (July 26)
New York City crane’s arm burns, collapses to street
