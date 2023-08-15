It was a part of the pandemic that many people actually liked - the outdoor dining sheds that popped up on New York City streets. The New York City Council has now passed legislation that would create a system allowing for dining sheds to stay from April through November, but not everyone is happy about it. (Aug. 15) (AP Video: David R. Martin/Ayesha Mir)
New York City to make pandemic-era dining sheds seasonal
It was a part of the pandemic that many people actually liked - the outdoor dining sheds that popped up on New York City streets. The New York City Council has now passed legislation that would create a system allowing for dining sheds to stay from April through November, but not everyone is happy about it. (Aug. 15) (AP Video: David R. Martin/Ayesha Mir)