Musicians living with disabilities spread inspiration with new EP

Daniel’s Music Foundation recently launched Just Call Me By My Name, a new record label highlighting musicians with disabilities and released the first EP, “Just Call Me By My Name: Volume 1,” earlier this month. Talent are discovered through the Danny Awards, created by Ken and Daniel Trush, and submissions for this year are being accepted through July 31, 2023. To learn more about Daniel’s Music Foundation, visit danielsmusic.org. (July 27) (AP PRDOUCTION by Gary Gerard Hamilton)