Artist Lucy Sparrow shows off her latest New York City installation, “Feltz Bagels.” Consisting of approximately 30,000 pieces of felt, it recreates the look and feel of the authentic New York City Jewish bagel shop. (Oct. 3)
At Feltz Bagels, a bagel made of felt can satisfy your appetite for art
