Friends and family members gathered Tuesday in Philadelphia to remember O’Shae Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station. (Aug. 8) (AP Video: Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Friends and families pay tribute to O’Shae Sibley
