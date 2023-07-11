Two prehistoric predators are going up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York. The fossil skeletons of a Pteranodon and a Plesiosaur are both going up for sale, with the Pteranodon expected to fetch upwards of $6 million. (July 11)(AP Video: David R. Martin)
Rare fossils to go up for auction
