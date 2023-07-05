Some consider Yusef Salaam a folk hero as a member of the “Central Park Five,” the group of teenagers wrongly convicted of raping a white jogger in a brutal attack 34 years ago. Now he’s banking on his painful past to help win a seat on the New York City Council. (June 22) (AP Video/Robert Bumsted)
Member of ‘Central Park Five’ runs for office
