Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrived at federal court in New York Wednesday to answer to charges alleging he used his powerful post to secretly advance Egyptian interests and carry out favors for local businessmen in exchange for bribes of cash and gold bars. (Sept. 27) (AP Video by Ted Shaffrey and Ayesha Mir.)
Sen. Robert Menendez arrives at court to face federal charges
