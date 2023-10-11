May Pang says she’s glad the story of her relationship with John Lennon is being told in the new documentary, “The Lost Weekend: A Love Story.” Pang says she wanted to clear up mistruths and tell a different version of that time in Lennon’s life. (Oct. 11)
John Lennon’s former girlfriend wants her story told
May Pang says she’s glad the story of her relationship with John Lennon is being told in the new documentary, “The Lost Weekend: A Love Story.” Pang says she wanted to clear up mistruths and tell a different version of that time in Lennon’s life. (Oct. 11)