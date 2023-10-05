The ex-campaign treasurer for U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. government and implicated the indicted New York Republican in court with submitting bogus campaign finance reports. (October 5) (AP Video/Robert Bumsted)
George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleads guilty to a conspiracy charge
