In 2012, a Gerhard Richter painting owned by Eric Clapton sold for $34.2 million, setting a new auction record for the German abstract artist and raising money for the musician’s Crossroads Centre rehabilitation facility in Antigua. (Oct. 13)
On This Day: 13 October 2012
In 2012, a Gerhard Richter painting owned by Eric Clapton sold for $34.2 million, setting a new auction record for the German abstract artist and raising money for the musician’s Crossroads Centre rehabilitation facility in Antigua. (Oct. 13)