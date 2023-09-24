John Gurche helps people understand what ancient humans looked like by creating lifelike models based on archaeological finds. The work requires a mix of artistic skill and scientific knowledge. (Sept. 24) (AP Video: Michael Hill)
Paleoartist brings back faces from the ancient past
John Gurche helps people understand what ancient humans looked like by creating lifelike models based on archaeological finds. The work requires a mix of artistic skill and scientific knowledge. (Sept. 24) (AP Video: Michael Hill)