New York state regulators recently opened the marijuana market to accept general applications to grow, process, distribute and sell pot. That move worries farmers and retailers who fear being squeezed out by deeper-pocketed companies who will be able to both grow and sell. (12 October) (AP Video: Ayesha Mir)
New York to expand marijuana market after slow start
