Comedian and performer Caitlin Cook’s one-woman show, “The Writing on the Stall” is playing off-Broadway in New York and highlights all she’s learned about men and women from studying bathroom graffiti for ten years. (Oct. 4)
Caitlin Cook’s bathroom graffiti musical gets laughs

