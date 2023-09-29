A rainstorm during the morning rush hour swamped the New York metropolitan area Friday, shutting down swaths of the city’s subway system, flooding streets and highways, and cutting off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport. (Sept. 29)
New York under state of emergency amid heavy rains
