New York could soon require people selling their homes to disclose whether their properties have been flooded or are at risk for future flooding. The move comes as more counties experience flooding and inland areas have become more vulnerable with climate change. (Sept. 14) (AP Video: Mary Conlon)
New York could soon require flood disclosures in home sales
