Former President Donald Trump was back at his New York civil fraud trial for a third day Wednesday. But beforehand he took time to comment on the situation in Washington with the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (Oct. 4) (AP video shot by David Martin/Produced by Carrie Antlfinger)
Video

Trump comments on House Speaker situation in Washington before third day of fraud lawsuit trial

