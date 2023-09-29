Rain walloped the New York metropolitan area with a startling punch Friday, knocking out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, and flooding basements in one of the city’s wettest days in decades. (Sept. 29)
Storm floods New York City area, swamping streets and stranding drivers
Rain walloped the New York metropolitan area with a startling punch Friday, knocking out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, and flooding basements in one of the city’s wettest days in decades. (Sept. 29)