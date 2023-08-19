An influx of Mauritanians are migrating to the U.S. through a point of entry in Nicaragua, enabled by the country’s immigration policy. Many find their way to Cincinnati, where a community of Mauritanians are helping new arrivals get situated. (Aug. 19) (AP Video: Patrick Orsagos)
Visa rules in Nicaragua bring Mauritanians to U.S.
