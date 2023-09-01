Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago; Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents; “Walking Dead” spinoffs, “Interview With the Vampire” can resume with actors’ union approval. (Sept. 1)
ShowBiz Minute: Carter, Winfrey, ‘Walking Dead’
