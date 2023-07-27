Several hundred people gather in the capital of Niger expressing support for military officers who have attempted to stage a coup in the West African nation. President Mohamed Bazoum defiantly declares that democracy will prevail. (July 27)
Niger president remains defiant amid pro-coup rallies
