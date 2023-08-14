Locals in the capital of Niger shared their reaction on Monday to news that the military junta that seized power in the country said it plans to prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and undermining state security. (Aug. 14)
Niamey residents react to junta’s prosecution of deposed Niger President Bazoum
