In parts of the world, religiously unaffiliated people are increasing in numbers, and can safely and publicly be an atheist or agnostic. In countries like Nigeria, the situation is starkly different. Nonbelievers in Nigeria said they perennially have been treated as second-class citizens in the deeply religious African country. (Oct. 5) (AP video: Dan Ikpoyi)
Atheists in Nigeria Attacked, Arrested, Killed
