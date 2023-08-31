A 911 call about a car driving with a cow inside it in northeast Nebraska was no bull. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said it didn’t take long for officers to track down the modified Ford sedan with a bull riding shotgun Wednesday. (August 31)
Police stop Nebraska man with bull riding shotgun
