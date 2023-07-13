President Joe Biden wraps up a European trip designed to show international cohesion against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden stopped in Finland, NATO’s newest member, whose entry effectively doubled the alliance’s border with Russia. (July 13)
Biden celebrates NATO expansion after summit
